GHENT, WV (WVNS) — To promote safe and sober boating, police officers with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced they will have increased aquatic patrols during July 4th.

WVDNR Police officers will be patrolling the state’s waters for boaters whose blood alcohol concentration meets or exceeds 0.08, the legal limit in West Virginia. The increased patrols are a part of Operation Dry Water, an annual project that the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard collaborate on to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence.

“A lot of people will be taking their boats out this weekend to celebrate our country’s independence and we just want to make sure everyone is enjoying themselves in a way that is safe and responsible. As the skipper, it’s your responsibility to be sober and make sure everyone on board gets back to land safely.” WVDNR Police Captain Warren Goodson

For more information about boating under the influence, visit nasbla.org/operationdrywater.