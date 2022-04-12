CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, April 12, 2022, law enforcement officials met with The Public Service Commission of West Virginia, along with the West Virginia Department of Transportation, to discuss National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The group announced a statewide effort to increase patrols and law enforcement in road work construction zones across West Virginia during the 2022 highway construction season. Law enforcement officers along with PSC officers will be targeting work zones on I-70, I-68, I-64, I-77, I-79 and I-81.

“Any fatality in a work zone crash is a preventable tragedy. Our officers will be out there every day patrolling the work zones, watching for unsafe drivers, particularly those traveling at excessive speeds. We will do everything in our power to make our highways and our work zones safe for the traveling public and those working to repair our roads.” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane

The idea to increase efforts came from the tragic increase in accidents in work zones over the past several years. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, commercial motor vehicles are involved in more than 50% of fatal work zone crashes on rural interstates. In West Virginia there were 18 fatal crashes in West Virginia work zones from 2018 to 2020. Ten of those fatal crashes involved trucks.