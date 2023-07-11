GHENT, WV (WVNS) — In an effort to remind drivers to slow down and obey speed limits, a monthlong speed enforcement campaign was announced in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue the importance of following speed limits when traveling on West Virginia highways. After an increase in risk-taking and careless driving over the last several years, the issue of speeding has become a main focus for highway safety professionals.

A nationwide speed prevention campaign will take place during the month of July. West Virginia’s highways will have targeted high visibility enforcement starting July 14 through July 30, 2023.

In 2021 alone, 64 people died on West Virginia’s roads due to crashes involving speeding. Speeding is a dangerous, illegal, and aggressive behavior responsible for more than one-quarter of all traffic-related fatalities nationally and nearly one-quarter of roadway fatalities in West Virginia.

For more information on speeding laws, visit the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.