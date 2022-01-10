Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised.

The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop using the product and to either dispose of it or return it for a refund.

“Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula manufactured by Moor Herbs based out of Detroit, MI. Product photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: fda.gov.

Testing conducted by the FDA reportedly showed the formula contained higher amounts of iron, sodium, and potassium than the maximum allowed by the agency. The product was also found to not contain vitamin D which could potentially lead to Rickets, also known as Osteomalacia. The disease causes children’s bones to soften and weaken due to a lack of vitamin D.

The formula sold in 16 fl. Oz. plastic bottles began shipping in February 2019 and were distributed through Moor Herbs’ Detroit retail store and online nationwide through its website. The company did not include any Universal Product Codes (UPC) or lot codes on the product labels and did not submit a required pre-market infant formula notification, according to the FDA.

In August 2021, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reportedly seized Moor Herbs products and provided a cease-and-desist order, which the company allegedly violated by continuing to sell its products.

Following a discussion between the FDA and Moor Herbs in December 2021, the product is now being voluntarily recalled. However, the agency says the company continues to manufacture its products without a state license and is not registered with the agency as is required by infant formula manufacturers.

No illnesses or injuries from the use of the formula have been reported. Any parent or caregiver who used these products and is concerned about their child’s health is asked to contact their health care provider.

Anyone who has questions is asked to call Moor Herbs at (313) 583-9709.