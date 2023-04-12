MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — An insulin manufacturing facility is coming to Morgantown and is estimated to bring with it 200 good-paying jobs, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

Those jobs are expected to come within the first three years. Justice said the facility will be run by UNDBIO, a South Korean pharmaceutical company, which will lease the building from West Virginia University.

Last year, WVU took ownership of the former Mylan Viatris pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Morgantown.

“We were dealt a real curveball a few years back in the Morgantown area,” Justice said. “And we’re trying to build back, you know, an industry—whether it be pharmaceuticals, or whatever it may be. It was surely an uphill climb and everything.”

The company plans to invest $100 million in phase one of its project, which is securing approval of the product from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Justice said.

After the first phase, Justice said the company plans to expand and create additional jobs for West Virginians.

“The state has offered a financial incentive package to help seal this deal,” Justice said. “That’s what we do, and we’re very proud to be able to have done that.”

Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom said that the county will provide ongoing support for UNDBIO, as it does with all other businesses in the county.