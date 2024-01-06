GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are many interesting places in West Virginia, but what are some ‘dam’ cool ones?

Dams can be found throughout the Mountain State, and whether they are a part of the state’s newest State Park, or are abandoned, they can be very intriguing places to visit. Here are some interesting facts about West Virginia dams.

The Summersville Dam

The Summersville Dam is not only the largest dam in West Virginia, it is also a part of West Virginia’s newest State Park in Nicholas County. The dam is 390 feet tall and 2,280 feet long, and helped create the largest lake in Nicholas County. The construction of the dam began in 1960 as a solution for flood control, and was completed in 1966, and cost 48 million dollars. The dam itself helps prevent flood damage in the Gauley and Kanawha river basins.

However, this dam almost had a different name. Underneath the lake is a town that is sometimes referred to as the ‘Atlantis of West Virginia‘. The remains of the farming town of Gad, West Virginia lie at the bottom of the Summersville Lake. The residents of the town had to move once the decision was made to build the dam, as the entire area would become the Summersville Lake. Traditionally, dams are named after the nearest town, which would have been Gad, but a decision was made to name it after the town of Summersville instead.

The Summersville Dam was an incredible engineering feat, so much so that the United States vice president at the time, Lyndon B. Johnson, was at the ribbon cutting and officially dedicated the dam.

The Bluestone Dam

The Bluestone Dam can be found in Hinton, West Virginia in Summers County. The dam itself is 165 feet tall and 2,048 feet long, and is one of the major flood control dams in the state. Construction of the dam began in 1942 to help control flooding issues in the area, however World War II paused construction work. Eventually, the dam’s construction resumed in January 1946 and was completed in 1952, with a cost of around 30 million dollars.

44 percent of river flow in the Kanawha Valley is controlled by the dam, with over four thousand square miles of drainage area. The dam also had 21 flood gates, a 790-foot spillway, 16 sluices, as well as six hydroelectric sluices that have not been used since the early years of the dam.

The Bluestone Dam helped create the Bluestone Lake, which is all a part of the Bluestone State Park. Many activities can be enjoyed at the park, such as boating, fishing, and more.

The abandoned dam on the Ben’s Run Trail

While many dams on the list are still in use, this dam in Spencer, West Virginia in Roane County is abandoned. According to OnlyInYourState, the dam can be found along the 1.9-mile-long loop of the Ben’s Run Trail, with its appearance giving an almost haunting quality while also looking like an aqueduct that could have been found in Ancient Rome.

Photo Courtesy: Flickr

Hike along the trail and enjoy beautiful Mountain State scenery and visit this overgrown dam that looks like it could be from a fantasy world.

The Tygart Dam

The smallest dam in the Mountain State, the Tygart Dam is in the Grafton area of Taylor County. It was the first of sixteen flood control projects in the Pittsburgh District and was authorized in 1935. Despite being the smallest dam in the Mountain State, it still created plenty of opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts.

The lake, which is around 10-miles long and 1,750 acres, and was created by the dam is a popular destination for people who enjoy activities like scuba diving, water skiing, boating, kayaking, swimming, fishing, and canoeing.

Summersville Lake

Summerville Lake (Courtesy: Ascend, WV)

Summersville Lake- Photo Courtesy: Flickr

Bluestone Dam- Hinton, WV- Photo Courtesy: Flickr

Tygart Lake State Park- Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Parks

Many of these dams can be found in West Virginia State Parks. The dams themselves are not only a cool place to visit, but the lakes that they connect to often provide many other outdoor opportunities. The Summersville Dam, Bluestone Dam, and Tygart Dam are all in West Virginia State Parks.

The Summersville Lake State Park is the newest State Park in the Mountain State. The State Park is on the northern shore of the lake and sits on 177 acres of land, and became a State Park in August 2023. The Bluestone Lake State Park offers visitors many outdoor opportunities, and is not far from Pipestem State Park. The Tygart Dam is yet another dam in a West Virginia State Park, and even though it is not the largest lake in the state, there are still plenty of outdoor and water activities for those who enjoy the outdoors.

These might not be all of the dams in the state, but they each have something that makes them interesting. If you love the outdoors, these are only a few great places to visit in the Mountain State.