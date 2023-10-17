CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Elvis has apparently not left the building.

Celebrate the King of Rock ’n’ Roll at the Charleston Theater on August 17, 2024 with internationally acclaimed Elvis tribute sensation, Matt Stone.

Matt Stone and the TEC Band were named one of the Top Elvis Tribute Artists on the planet by the Elvis Presley Estate and Graceland, and the Elvis concerts they perform are one of the most authentic in the world.

Matt has also been on SiriusXM’s ELVIS RADIO, and Elvis’ family and friends approve of Matt and his concerts.

When I heard [Matt]… now if I close my eyes that’s Elvis. It touched my heart. The only person I ever heard sing like that was my brother, and [Matt] was really close—SCARY— that’s how close it was. Billy Stanley | Elvis’ Step Brother

While not all Elvis impersonators stand out, for Elvis fans this concert presents the closest performance to the King since Elvis himself.

Tickets for the concert will be available Friday, October 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the Coliseum Box Office.