CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you make the median household income in West Virginia, you can buy a house valued at $156,941.62, according to HSH. But for some people, renting is a more attractive option.

Whether you are not staying in West Virginia for a long time or you don’t make the money, renting an apartment, townhouse or a house is an option many go for.

But is West Virginia a good state for renters?

According to a study by ConsumerAffairs, West Virginia is ranked 16th on the list of best states for renters. The study used cost, availability and security for its ranking.

The study says West Virginia’s median monthly rent is $770 per month, the median annual income is $51,248, the percentage of income that goes to rent is 29.9%, the average monthly electric bill is $139.54, the vacancy rate is 8.1% and there are no legally regulated late fees.

The study’s top 10 best places for renters include:

North Dakota South Dakota Iowa Kansas Alabama Minnesota Indiana Wisconsin Missouri Oklahoma

While the worst states for renters, according to the study, include: