It’s getting harder to rent and buy real estate locally and nationally

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– If you’re trying to rent an apartment or house anytime soon, it’s best to start looking now.

The rising price of lumbar and the rise of the real estate market are making it hard for current and future homeowners to move. In Beckley, apartment prices are rising to start as low as $900 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Tim Berry, Owner, and Broker of Tim Berry Real Estate Company Inc. said prices are not expected to go down anytime soon. He attributed it to the scarcity of properties in the area.

“When you have a market where your inventory of purchasing houses is beginning to dwindle a little bit, you know folks are looking for a home, for places to live that they can rent,” Berry said.

Berry said if you’re not ready to buy a house, save your finances and manage your credit score so that you can be ready in the future.