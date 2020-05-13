Jefferson County to allow education choices in the fall

CHARLES TOWN, WV (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Board of Education is looking to start a new initiative in the fall, allowing families to choose how their children will receive instruction.

These choices will include the continuation of E-learning or returning to a traditional method of attending the school with implementations of social distancing.

Board member Dr. Wendy Whitehair-Lochner says these choices were already being considered by the board before there was a pandemic.

“We’re very well positioned, we already thought of this,” Whitehair-Lochner says. “We already have a lot of pieces of this in place and we continue to put those pieces in place.”

She also says the schools have already received funding through grants which will fund the transition for any of the county’s 9,000 students to continue their education from home in the fall.