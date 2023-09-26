CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Multi-genre superstar Jelly Roll is ready to make a tour stop in the Mountain State in October.

On October 3, 2023, Jason DeFord, otherwise known as Jelly Roll, will be making a stop in Charleston along his 2023 Backroad Baptism tour. The concert will also feature sounds from Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis.

Jelly Roll has taken the entertainment world by storm with hit songs like ‘Son of a Sinner’, “Need A Favor”, and ‘Dead Man Walking’. He recently ran through the podcast cycle appearing on shows like ‘Flagrant’ and ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’.

In 2023, Jelly Roll took home Country Music Awards for Male Video of The Year, Male Breakthrough Video of The Year, and Digital-First Performance of they Year for his work on ‘Son of a Sinner’. His most seventh and most recent album, ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ was released on June of 2023.

Tickets for the concert are on sale and can be found through Jelly Roll’s official site.