CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During a stop on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on her birthday, Jennifer Garner was surprised with a celebration from her hometown.

The show’s stage was covered in balloons, videos of fireworks were playing in the background and Garner was given flowers.

After this, Barrymore told Garner that West Virginia’s capital city will be celebrating “Jennifer Garner Day” every year on her birthday, April 17.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin even gave Garner a Key to the City to celebrate her birthday.

“Jennifer, it is with great pleasure to honor you for your commitment to the arts, your passion for West Virginia, your generous and giving spirit,” Mayor Goodwin said. “We’re honoring you with a key to the city.”

Barrymore then thanked Mayor Goodwin and the city of Charleston.

According to IMDb, Garner was born on April 17, 1972, in Houston but was raised in the Mountain State’s capital city. Garner is well-known for films like “13 Going on 30” and “Juno” and TV shows like “Alias.”