TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) — John Henry Days are here and the celebrations were rolling along the tracks in Talcott on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The Saturday festivities for John Henry Days included a wide variety of activities from community breakfast to food vendors, a kids zone, live music and fireworks, and perhaps the most highly anticipated event, The Grand Parade.

“It’s great to see everything come through without a hitch. We got the vendors all set up this morning and the parade was great. We had no rain and I think everyone had a good time,” Pam Lewis, President the John Henry Committee said.

Celebrating the legend of John Henry and his battle against the steam drill is, of course, the purpose of the weekend. But it also brings people from all different walks of life together, some that still live in the community, and others who do not.

“The gentleman who is going to be doing the preaching tomorrow morning at our church service was the class of ’78 from Talcott High School, so they put it all over on Facebook you know “class of ’78 come out” and I know a lot of people are coming,” Lewis added.

It even brought people from out of state into town to see their extended family. One group of cousins were very excited to be spending the weekend together.

“I love that I get to see my family because I live in Charlotte North Carolina and I love to get to see my family and get some candy,” JT said. “It’s actually really cool because I like when me and my family are close and it makes me happy, it makes my day,” Bayleigh Pack added.

Add a few sweet treats to the mix of the day and you have some real happy campers.