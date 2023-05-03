PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) – One local race is right around the corner and all the fun is for a good cause.

The Jonathan Powell Hope Foundation Run for Hope 5K and 10K Race will be held at Pipestem State Park on May 13th.

The mission of Jonathan’s Hope Foundation is to eradicate childhood cancer through research, advocacy, and education, as well as provide financial and other types of support to children with cancer.

The entry fees from the race will go to the Jonathan’s Hope Foundation.

The race will begin at noon.