CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — In 2024, JOURNEY’s 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour will make a stop in Charleston, West Virginia.

The 2024 tour will take JOURNEY across 30 cities in North America, one of which will be in the Mountain State. However, they are not the only one that will be a part of the tour, TOTO will be joining them as a special guest on all dates.

We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends. Neal Schon | Lead Guitarist for JOURNEY

Some of their songs will include JOURNEY’s well-known hits “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more, and some of TOTO’s will include “Rosanna”, “Africa” and “Hold the Line”.

The tour starts in Biloxi, Mississippi on Friday, February 9, 2024 and will stop in various cities including Raleigh, Las Vegas, Charleston, and more, before ending on April 29, 2024 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered. Jonathan Cain | Keyboards and backing vocals for JOURNEY

The official card for the JOURNEY’s 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour is Citi. From Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. local time, Citi cardmembers will be able to access presale tickets for the US tour dates through Citi Entertainment, not including the Canada and Sioux shows.

Full presale information can be found here, and a limited amount of exclusive VIP packages are available, and these offers can include custom merchandise, reserved seated tickets, and more.

For the public, tickets will go on sale Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time on ticketmaster or the Coliseum Box Office.

“We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again. We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can’t wait to see you all out there soon in 2024! Steve Lukather | TOTO

JOURNEY’s Neal Schon has been inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, and the Grammy Hall of Fame, and Johnathon Cain has received two BMI songwriter awards and was also inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of JOURNEY.

JOURNEY is one of few bands to be diamond-certified, with their “Greatest Hits” album certified 15 times-platinum. They were inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, and one of their most successful tours was in 2018 when they co-headlined a tour with DEF LEPPARD. That tour landed them on the Top 10 year-end touring chart with over 1 million tickets sold, giving them the prestigious Billboard “Legends Of Live” touring award. They have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and were inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame

TOTO has 3 billion streams on their works, with 5000 albums that total a sales history of a half a billion albums. NARAS praised the performances with numerous Grammy nominations, and “Africa” has over one billion streams alone on Spotify, and was recertified by the RIAA as 8X Platinum. Together for over 45 years, TOTO is still one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world.

Together, these bands will certainly put on a tour to remember.