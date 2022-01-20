Judge dismisses Whitey Bulger family lawsuit against Bureau of Prisons

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by family members of Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr., who was beaten to death in a federal prison in West Virginia.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey granted the government’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The judge ruled federal law precludes the family’s ability to sue over a decision to transfer Bulger to the prison at Hazelton, in Preston County.

USP Hazelton

The family accused the Bureau of Prisons(BOP) and multiple prison system employees of failing to protect Bulger. Named in the lawsuit were high-level BOP officials, along with wardens and staff at both USP-Coleman, in Florida, and USP-Hazelton, where he was killed.

You can read Judge Bailey’s full order on the dismissal here.

Bulger was 89 when he was killed in 2018 on the same day he was transferred from USP-Coleman.

The family filed the suit in the fall of 2020.

While suspects have been named in Bulger’s killing, no one has been charged in his death.