GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra announced they will perform Jurassic Park: In Concert, along with an HD screening of the film.

According to the WSO, they will be presenting this event at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, WV on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets beginning at $11 dollars.

They will be performing John Williams’ score from the iconic film that rocked the entire world when it released in the 90s. This performance will be the WSO’s final Pops concert of the season, and the event will be sponsored by Belmont Savings Bank and The Glessner Group.

This is a first for the WSO… In the past, we’ve shown clips from the scores we perform, but we’ve never done a full film-with-orchestra event before. And what film could be more exciting than the iconic Jurassic Park? John Devlin, WSO Music Director

Spielberg’s film became a movie classic almost instantly when it hit theaters. With groundbreaking effects that still hold up beautifully and amazing score, Jurassic Park made a name for itself as one of the most recognizable and loved movie in the world still to this day.

The Wheeling Symphony is one of the Ohio Valley’s best assets, and we couldn’t be prouder to help bring this exciting concert to fruition… We know this experience is going to be an absolute blast not only for the kids, but also for those of us who remember the excitement of Jurassic Park when it first came out. Gary Glessner of The Glessner Group.

Tickets can be purchased online at wheelingsymphony.com, by phone at (304) 232-6191, by email at boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com, or in person at the Box Office, located at 1025 Main Street, Suite 811, Wheeling, WV 26003.