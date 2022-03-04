CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today, March 4, 2022, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will be under the guidance of Director Brett McMillion.

Former director of the WVDNR Steve McDaniel announced his retirement and his transition to a advisory role earlier this year. Justice has since evaluated countless potential candidates to take up the leadership role.

“I congratulate Brett in every way. I’ve taken my time with this selection because I really believe that – with how important our natural resources are to our state – the selection of who is going to head up the DNR is a tremendously important decision. I am very, very confident that I’m selecting the right man for the job. Brett has done an incredible job as the Deputy Chief of our State Parks system. I know he’ll do a wonderful job as our DNR Director.” Governor Jim Justice, (R-WV)

Director McMillion graduated from Richwood High School and earned his degree in Parks and Recreation from West Virginia University. Throughout his career, McMillion has served in administrative roles with the Panther State Forest, Bluestone State Park, and Pipestem Resort State Park, before taking on the role of Deputy Chief of West Virginia State Parks.