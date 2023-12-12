CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Psychologist, author and culture commentator Dr. Jordan Peterson announced his latest tour, which has a West Virginia stop.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Dr. Jordan Peterson announced his “We Who Wrestle With God” Tour, a 51-city tour that kicks off in February 2024. A part of the 51 cities includes a tour stop at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium in Charleston, WV.

Dr. Jordan Peterson, former Professor at the University of Toronto, is a best-selling author, psychologist and co-founder of Peterson Academy, an online education platform launching in 2024. Through his various works, such as his top-charted podcast, his best-selling books 12 Rules For Life and Beyond Order, or his scientific research at the University of Toronto, Dr. Jordan Peterson has cultivated a large following that understands his approach to helping society through information, education and understanding the psychology of humankind.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10a.m. via Ticketmaster or the Coliseum Box Office located in Charleston, WV.