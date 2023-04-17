GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced they will be accepting a new form of payment for online grocery orders.

On Monday, April 17, 2023, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced they will accept EBT payment for all online grocery orders. Kroger has accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for many years. Now, Kroger Mid-Atlantic customers can use EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Kroger app or website.

“Thousands of Kroger shoppers place digital orders every week. Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through Pickup or Delivery. Kroger believes in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.” – James Menees, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic

To begin placing digital orders today, customers can create an account through the Kroger app or at kroger.com. Simply add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a convenient Pickup or Delivery time and checkout. Once in the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.