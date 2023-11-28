CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its new Plant Hardiness Zone Map this month, and a large portion of West Virginia has changed growing zones.

The zone indicates that the extreme low temperature in most of the state is several degrees warmer on average.

The previous map that was released in 2012 had almost all of West Virginia in Zone 6, which means that the average annual extreme low temperature was between -10 and 0 degrees Fahrenheit. In the new map from 2023, Southern West Virginia and the Eastern Panhandle, as well as the Morgantown area, have moved into Zone 7, which means the average annual extreme low temperature is between 0 and 10 degrees.

The USDA West Virginia Plant Hardiness Map from 2012 compared to the map from 2023

(slide to see the before and after)

Although a few degrees doesn’t sound like much, it can change what plants are able to grow and thrive in the state.

West Virginia’s high elevations are known for having plants normally found much further north, like red spruce—which grows in zones 2-5—but as a large portion of West Virginia’s highlands moved from Zone 5 to Zone 6, it indicates that the viable habitat for those plants is getting smaller.

Red spruce is already decreasing in West Virginia due to climate change, according to a previous study from West Virginia University researchers, and the new hardiness map shows that the multi-county climate-compatible habitat from 2012 has now been cut to a few areas in Randolph, Tucker, Pocahontas and Pendleton counties.

The national USDA Hardiness Map from 2023

The national USDA Hardiness Map from 2012

To find the particular zone for your zip code, you can search on an updated map on the UDSA’s website.