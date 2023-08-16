WINFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The largest equine event in the Mountain State, sponsored by the Humane Society of the United States, takes place from August 17-19, 2023.

From August 17-19, 2023 at the Winfield Riding Arena in Winfield, WV, is the Appalachian Trainer Face Off. The show is the largest equine event in West Virginia and is a competition where trainers from across the country can show what they achieved working with rescued horses at risk of slaughter, and has a goal to provide training and good homes for these at-risk horses.

The Appalachian Trainer Face Off is one of the largest trainer exhibitions in the country. The Humane Society of the United States is grateful to its organizers for providing this venue to showcase the trainers’ abilities and the adoptability and versatility of rescued horses, and we’re happy to be in attendance at the event Keith Dane | Senior director of equine protection for the Humane Society of the United States

The Humane Society of the United States offers a rescue training program for horses, the Forever Foundation, to help the rescue community’s ability to rehome horses and works nationwide to establish laws that help protect horses from various forms of animal cruelty, including slaughter.

The organization supports these events that helps trainers who spend time and effort to rehabilitate these at-risk horses to help prepare them for adoption to new and good homes.