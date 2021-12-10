Last of 17 defendants in Operation Shutdown Corner sentenced to prison

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The last of 17 defendants charged for their role in an extensive drug trafficking organization has been sentenced to more than 16 years for a federal drug crime.

Court documents state Oyontikeyta V. Jones, 43, of Beckley, WV, worked with other members of the drug operation to oversee the distribution of meth in Raleigh County. Between June 2018 and September 2019, Jones reportedly had meth shipped from California to the Southern District of WV.

Police said packages were shipped from California to other organization members in West Virginia. Those members would then follow directions sent by Jones as to where the drugs were to be taken.

According to court documents and statements, on August 9, 2019, Jones directed a friend to bring a package of drugs that had been delivered from California to the Bluefield area of Mercer County, to a specific location in Raleigh County. After being picked up by the friend, a traffic stop was conducted by police in Beckley. When officers began approaching the car, police said Jones ran before being arrested at a nearby business.

A search of the car following his arrest revealed the package from California had approximately two pounds of meth. Court documents said days before his arrest, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department came up to Jones while parked on the side of a road. Deputies found multiple firearms in his possession. Deputies also saw Jones with one of the guns on surveillance video shot earlier that day. Jones has a prior felony conviction out of California and is not allowed to have any guns.

Oyontikeyta V. Jones was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

U.S. Attorney William Thompson thanked the FBI, ATF, United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police.