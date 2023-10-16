PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A familiar judge and friend, will now be honored at the Mercer County Courthouse permanently.

A plaque dedicated to the late Edwin Buron Wiley was unveiled Monday, October 16, 2023.

The late Honorable Edwin Wiley was an Assistant United States Attorney. Wiley also served as a Family Law Master for Mercer County.

His son, Justin Wiley, said his father left wisdom for the current and upcoming prosecutors in the district.

“When he was on the bench, that was his number one priority. He tried to do good for everyone in the area,” said WIley.

Remarks were made by multiple judges, attorneys and friends. Every person had a similar memory of Wiley- his witty sense of humor.