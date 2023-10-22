FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Bridge Day brings in people from all over the country, which means law enforcement had their day occupied with directing traffic and heavy delays.

The New River Gorge Bridge closed at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Troopers and police alike were directing traffic safely through debtors.

Trooper Kristen Woods added that it is usually a nice and fun detail to be put on.

“It’s a good detail to be working, great people to be around and good food to eat,” said Woods.

The road and bridge opened back up around 5 p.m. Woods added that from time to time, there might be a troublemaker, so they were also always on the lookout.

All around, however, usually everyone is having a great time with their families and friends.