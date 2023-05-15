CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Attorney Will Thompson will honor over 60 in law enforcement during the 2023 Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony.

According to the US Department of Justice, the awards ceremony will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Robert C. Byrd US Courthouse in Charleston. This ceremony was made to recognize the service of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who provides invaluable service to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of WV.

Thompson will present awards for outstanding work on cases involving drug crimes, violent crimes, white collar crimes, and sexual exploitation of minors. He will also pass out awards for the Law Enforcement Officers of the Year and the Drug and Violent Crime Task Force of the year.