CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Lawmakers in West Virginia are looking to give pay raises to workers in the state’s foster care system.

The House of Delegates has passed a bill that would give at least 15 percent raises to all caseworkers and other staff who work directly with families and children. Republican Delegate Jonathan Pinson said the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has a statewide vacancy rate of 30 percent.

There are more than 7,000 children in West Virginia’s foster care system.

House Bill 4344 also requires that the state contract with an independent expert to evaluate the foster care system’s intake process and mandates the state create a public database with child welfare statistics.