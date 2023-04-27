GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Pocahontas County’s High Rocks will be presenting their Seed to Skillet Workshops for backyard cooking.

According to Pocahontas County’s website, these workshops are the perfect opportunity to learn how to experience the cuisine and heritage of our Mountain State. The workshop will be on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With West Virginia being known for its independence and self-reliance, learning how to develop skills in living off the land is a very personal thing in the state. High Rocks wants to help those who are interested learn how to go back to our roots by creating dishes that you can create with resources right in your backyard.

If you are interested in going back to your Mountaineer roots and learn Mountain State cuisine, go see what High Rocks has to offer.