HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — Like a rolling stone, Bob Dylan has announced a tour date in Huntington, WV in November 2023.

As a part of the Marshall Artist Series, Bob Dylan was announced as one of the featured artists to perform at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The concert is to be held on November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. where Marshall University students can attend for free. Tickets are on sale for the public as of Thursday, October 5 via Ticketmaster.

The Nobel-Prize winner, Bob Dylan was hailed as the voice of his generation; known for his exceptional and riveting lyricism and story-telling, Bob Dylan will be sure to put on a memorable show for West Virginia.

Make sure to see Bob Dylan on his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, for more information visit the official Bob Dylan website.