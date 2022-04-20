CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Creators and brick-builders get ready, the LEGO Fan Festival returns to West Virginia this July!

The colorful building blocks are in place for the return of the LEGO festival to the Mountain State this year. BrickUniverse’s LEGO Fan Festival will be held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17, 2022. The event is built on LEGO’s amazing popularity and ingenuity with creative people worldwide. The festival will feature awesome attractions all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks.

Hundreds of LEGO fans show up to enjoy all different kinds of live LEGO events. These will include LEGO builds, meeting professional LEGO artists, and coolest of all: seeing incredible LEGO creations, some debuted for the first time!

BrickUniverse will be hosting several professional LEGO artists from around the world. LEGO Artists who will be displaying at the festival include San Diego-based Jonathan Lopes, Chicago-based Rocco Buttliere, Dallas-based Lia Chan, and Cleveland-based E.J. Bocan III. They will be at the event and available to talk to attendees about their life as professional LEGO artists. Additional LEGO artists, new for 2022, who will be at the show will be announced as the event nears.

BrickUniverse Attractions include:

The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere

LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists

LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, minifigures, custom accessories, and goodies

LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan

LEGO Sculptures: Lifesize LEGO sculptures around the entire event space!

…and so much more!

Tickets are on sale now at a limited capacity. Due to the limited tickets, they are expected to fully sell out. Early booking is advised. Tickets are $14.99 online. They are available for both Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, July 17 at www.brickuniverse.com/westvirginia