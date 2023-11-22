OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill will serve free dine-in and take-out dinners on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Volunteers cooked 154 turkeys, the meal coordinator said on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The also carved the turkeys, along with 500 pounds of turkey breast meat, made cranberry sauce and organized donated desserts.

Lewis Christian Community Center Meal Coordinator Lesley Taylor said center staff now needs Thanksgiving Day volunteers to help serve and clean up on Thanksgiving.

“We need volunteers. We need people,” said Taylor on Tuesday. “In order to pull off an event of this magnitude, we need people to help us. We just need people to come in and help us to make this a reality for Thanksgiving Day.”

Taylor said Raleigh General Hospital donated 250 pounds of cooked turkey meat for the event.

Volunteers may show up at the center, 469 Central Avenue in Oak Hill on Thanksgiving morning and may also call the center at 304-469-3313 for more information on volunteering.