FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Out of the many cities across the Mountain State, one southern West Virginia city was chosen as the coolest.

The county seat of Fayette County, Fayetteville, took home the title of the ‘Coolest Small City’ in West Virginia.

A list of the Coolest Small City in Every State was released by Fifty Grande, a leading US travel magazine. The list was created by the magazine’s US travel experts as they found one small city that stood out in each state.

While smaller cities might have less space and activities than larger cities and can sometimes be overlooked, that does not mean that they lack character and charm. From historical buildings and significance, culture, arts, the community, to natural beauty and gorgeous scenery, small cities have their own special aspects that make them special.

According to Fifty Grande, Fayetteville, West Virginia takes the spot as the state’s coolest small city. The city is close to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve that offers a wide variety of outdoor activities and stunning scenic views. The city itself includes historic buildings, such as a bed and breakfast at the Historic Morris Harvey House that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Historic buildings are not the only places that Fayetteville has to offer, there are also great places to eat as well. From sandwiches at the Secret Sandwich Society to pizza and craft beer at Pies & Pints, there are plenty of places for everyone to enjoy some food

Despite being small, there are plenty of activities and sights for everyone in this West Virginia city.