Local music group looking to win trip to Nashville

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local music duo needs help making their dreams come true!

Makenzie Phipps and Shane Begley are musicians from southern West Virginia. They entered a contest with Rixon Entertainment Group. If their video gets the most likes, they will get the chance to go to Nashville and record their music.

“We could have just a big to moderate fan base and that would mean so much to us, we like engaging with our audience. It would just be a really really big come true,” Phipps said.

The contest ends at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Help the duo by liking their post on Rixon’s Faebook page.