COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WVNS) — A Fayetteville native and Concord Track & Field Coach was re-selected as a member of Team USA’s Paralympic Track & Field team for 2023.

Jonathan Gore is a current assistant coach for Concord University’s men’s and women’s track & field programs. He was also a participant in the 2020 Paralympics as a member of Team USA.

He became a single-leg amputee after a 2018 work accident that required amputation. A year prior to his accident, he was the Mountain East Conference’s Track & Field Championship MVP.

Gore runs the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in the T64 category as a single-leg amputee. He placed fourth in the T64 200-meter dash at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. During the Tokyo Games he also placed seventh in the 100-meter dash.

He was just one of 33 different men selected to selected to Team USA for the 2023 season.