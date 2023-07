CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County deputy shot at a man who tried to run them over outside of an Advance Auto Parts in Chapmanville, law enforcement on the scene said.

The man was taken to the hospital and a woman is in custody, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.