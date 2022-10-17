LOGAN, WV (WVNS) — A 12-year-old girl from the Saunders Fork area of Logan County was reported missing by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaelynn Richardson, 12, of Saunders Fork, is reportedly five feet three inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. She was last seen carrying or wearing a purple blanket.

Anyone with any information regarding her location is asked to contact SRO Shawn Jarrell with Chapmanville Middle School at 304-855-8378. Anyone can also call 911 who will direct you to SRO Jarrell.

