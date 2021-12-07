Maintenance work is underway at Summersville Lake and Dam

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Summersville Lake along with the Gauley, Craigsville, and Meadow Rivers are all below their winter pool average.

The Summerville Lake Crew is preparing to work on repairing gauges, replacing staff gauge numbers, as well as different systems as water drops and they become accessible. Currently, crews are clearing silt and creating an access road to work on the project. Water outflow from the dam is expected to remain stable.



The project is expected to take a few weeks to complete.