HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a tradition that has been going strong since 2006!

As many around the state celebrate West Virginia’s 160th Birthday, you can find a familiar face standing at the corner of 5th Avenue and 8th Street in Huntington, sharing his pride for the Mountain State.

Wayne Worth, currently of Clarksburg, has made a giant-size birthday card for West Virginia every year since 2006, and displays it along the same roadway in Huntington, waving to drivers as they pass by. Worth was adopted when he was 11-years-old and brought to West Virginia.

This tradition is his way of sharing what the Mountain State means to him.

“We celebrate not only our state’s birthday and our state’s heritage, but when people drive by here, I just want them to reflect on a point in their history, because I believe our history is West Virginia’s history,” Worth said.

Worth says his hope is that everyone can reflect back on their lives and celebrate the memories they have.