CLENDENIN, WV (WVNS) — A 61-year-old man died in a house fire in Kanawha County.

On January 5, 2024, Kanawha County 911 received a call around 8:50 p.m. about a house fire in the Town of Clendenin on Rabbit Creek Lane.

Once firefighters arrived at the house, they found the man near an exit door and got him out of the house, where they then realized that the man had already died. The man was then taken to the WV Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were smoke alarms inside the house, however, whether they worked or not is unknown.