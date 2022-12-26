CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A former West Virginia resident previously accused of rape in Charleston in 2015 was sentenced on Tuesday for sex crimes in Oakland County, Michigan.

(Photo courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Inmate List)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King, 23, was involved in a prostitution and sex trafficking ring of numerous young women in Auburn Hills, Pontiac and other areas. Jordan-King had at least nine victims from July 2018 through Oct. 5, 2019.

The Attorney General said Jordan-King was sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court to the following:

100 months to 15 years on one count of forced labor/commercial sex;

85 months to 20 years on one count of child sexually abusive material production (served consecutively); and

Two years on one count of felony firearm.

The Attorney General said Jordan-King must also pay $27,000 in restitution to a trafficking victim, including $20,000 from commercial sex profits the victim was forced to give up. Jordan-King must also register as a sex offender.

The Attorney General said Jordan-King’s case spanned across a wide area and the investigating agencies included the Auburn Hills Police Department and the FBI Oakland County Violent Crime and Gang Task Force — which includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Michigan State Police, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments from Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Madison Heights, Novi, Southfield and Troy.

West Virginia background

In 2015, King was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl while both individuals were students at Capital High School in Charleston, West Virginia.

Prosecutors said the alleged incident occurred on Jan. 26, 2015, in a stairwell and was reported to police the next day. Evidence obtained from that day included surveillance footage of Jordan-King allegedly striking the girl and pulling her into an area of the stairwell that was not visible to cameras.

Jordan-King initially entered a guilty plea as an adult for the alleged 2015 incident — he was 17 at the time. However, Jordan-King requested to withdraw the plea because he said his lawyer did not tell him he would have to register as a sex offender if convicted as an adult.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey restored Jordan-King’s case status to juvenile, and his proceedings were no longer public. He was later found not guilty of the alleged rape at Capital High School.

King later pleaded guilty to domestic battery against the 17-year-old mother of his child in Kanawha County. He was given probation for that incident.