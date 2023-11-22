WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is in the hospital after being struck by a train under the Westover Bridge in Monongalia County.

On Tuesday, officers with the Westover Police Department were informed of an individual who was struck by a train under the Westover Bridge just outside of city limits at 8:36 a.m.

According to the responding officer, Michael Keeble, the individual was identified as Dusty Doman, 35, who is believe to be homeless due to the proximity of the incident to a homeless encampment.

Keeble said Doman was running across the train tracks when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train going approximately 24 miles per hour.

Doman was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital; Keeble said he is unsure of Doman’s condition, but he believes it to be “critical.”

No further information is available at this time.