WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The man who was behind the wheel of a school bus that went off the road in September is the same man who was arrested for drug crimes on Friday, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Walter Collie was charged with possession with Intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Dec. 9.

Deputies said he was found passed out in his car with drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Investigators confirm that Collie is the same man who was behind the wheel of a Wayne County School bus on Sept. 12 when it hit a power pole on Mill Creek Road. The pole caught fire after being hit.

Six children had to be taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver, who is now identified by WVSP as Collie, said at the time he swerved to miss a deer.

The West Virginia State Police tell 13 News that the bus crash incident is still under investigation.

A Wayne Co. Schools spokesperson told 13 news back in October that the driver involved in the September incident was terminated after they followed Wayne County protocols. The driver’s name was not released at that time.