HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man from Charleston was killed by his own car during a traffic pursuit in Huntington.

According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, Trooper M.J. Adkins attempted to stop a 1998 silver Ford Focus for multiple traffic violations in the Huntington area. The driver of the car, James McGraw, 30, of Charleston, refused to stop his vehicle and began driving away from troopers.

McGraw reportedly stopped his car and tried to get out and run. At this time, McGraw’s car was not put into park and subsequently ran him over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

