CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $13.8 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go towards West Virginia transit programs through the Federal Transit Administration.

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to bring historic investments to West Virginia – creating long-term, good-paying jobs while also addressing West Virginia’s infrastructure needs. Many West Virginians rely on public transportation to go to work, school and to pick up their kids from daycare, while seniors and disabled West Virginians rely on rural bus routes to attend appointments or go to the grocery store. In our cities and rural counties, it’s critical that our public transportation is safe and secure for every West Virginian. I am pleased West Virginia is receiving $13.8 million from our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to ensure that all West Virginians have reliable access to these services, and I will continue advocating for these critical resources across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

The funding is meant to help improve healthy, sustainable transportation options for West Virginians. More than 32 percent of trains and other transit vehicles in WV are past their expected usefulness. West Virginia would expect to receive $196 million over five years under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve public transportation options across the state.

“Whether it’s getting to work, visiting a doctor’s office, or heading to school, West Virginians rely on our state’s public transportation services. Prioritizing the safety of our public transit and the modernization of aging transit infrastructure will help make these services more accessible to West Virginians,” Senator Capito said. “I’m thrilled to see West Virginia receiving such robust support for public transportation through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which I helped negotiate and craft. Investments like this have real-life impacts, like connecting our seniors with their communities, our veterans with VAMC facilities, and individuals struggling with addiction to recovery services.”

For more info on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act click here.