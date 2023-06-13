CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced funding aimed at making improvements at seven Mountain State airports.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,896,150 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration for improvements at seven airports located all around West Virginia. The funding was made possible by the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.

“I am pleased DOT is investing more than $1.8 million to improve safety and efficiency at seven of our airports across West Virginia. West Virginia’s airports are our gateways to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee

The funding will be used for various improvements across the seven airports such as: pavement surfacing, extending or improving safety areas, installing airfield guidance signs, installing weather reporting equipment, and general runway improvements.

The seven airports and their funding have been reported as: