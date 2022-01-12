Manchin announces funding from American Rescue Plan expanding broadband in WV schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, January 12, 2021, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced an additional $561,367 from the American Rescue Plan for two more schools, and one school district across the Mountain State.

This funds are distributed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help schools districts purchase laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, and other broadband connections for use in educational settings.

The newest schools to receive funding include:

Mineral County School District – $344,619.50

Cabell County Schools – $198,475

St. Paul School in Weirton – $18,273

To date, West Virginia has received $36,923,791.99 for 53 schools, school districts, and other education organizations. Funding received by southeastern WV school districts can be found below:

Fayette County Schools – $4,505,338

Mercer County School District – $421,860

Monroe County School District (Union) – $34,649

Raleigh County Community Action – $662,253.46 Raleigh County Public Library – $1,764

Summers County School District – $421,860

Wyoming County School District (Pineville) – $1,827,974

The broadband expansion is being made possible by the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was authorized through the American Rescue Plan. The fund’s purpose is to provide $7.17 billion to expand internet access across the country. Senator Manchin said he wanted to prioritize rural regions like West Virginia to make sure they weren’t left behind.

“The Emergency Connectivity Fund has delivered more than $36 million to increase access to reliable broadband for thousands of West Virginia students, teachers and library visitors. I fought to include more than $7 billion in the American Rescue Plan to provide short-term broadband solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic and advocated for rural states like West Virginia. As we work to bring reliable, affordable broadband access to all West Virginians, I will keep pushing to implement long-term solutions included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

More on Senator Manchin’s plan for the American Rescue Plan can be found on his website.