CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Senator Joe Manchin (D) announced more than $1.9 million for hazardous waste management in West Virginia.
According to Manchin, the Natural Resources Committee announced $1,916,810 from the EPA for the WV Department of Environmental Protection and WVU. The funding is designed to help implement hazardous waste management programs and develop a training program to reduce manufacturing facilities greenhouse gas emissions and of hazardous materials throughout the state.
Individual Awards:
- $1,884,310 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
- $32,500 – West Virginia University
Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink, fresh air to breathe and a safe living environment. I am pleased the EPA is investing more than $1.9 million in developing a statewide hazardous waste management program, as well as supporting a critical training program through WVU to assist manufacturing facilities… The funding announced today will help minimize the production of hazardous materials and promote public safety for all West Virginians. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)