CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Senator Joe Manchin (D) announced more than $1.9 million for hazardous waste management in West Virginia.

According to Manchin, the Natural Resources Committee announced $1,916,810 from the EPA for the WV Department of Environmental Protection and WVU. The funding is designed to help implement hazardous waste management programs and develop a training program to reduce manufacturing facilities greenhouse gas emissions and of hazardous materials throughout the state.

Individual Awards:

$1,884,310 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

$32,500 – West Virginia University