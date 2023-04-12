KYIV, UKRAINE (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) along with UNITED24 Ambassador, West Virginia native, and country music artist, Brad Paisley, visited President Zelensky in Ukraine to discuss various topics.

The Congressional Delegation met with Ukrainian leaders on a variety of topics including: military readiness, energy security, accountability of foreign assistance, and the rebuild of Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian people continue to show unimaginable courage in the face of Vladimir Putin’s unjust war. I was honored to meet with President Zelensky and members of his cabinet in Kyiv to learn firsthand about the challenges they face as this war rages on. And it was my pleasure to travel with West Virginian and UNITED24 Ambassador, Brad Paisley and witness his performance that truly lifted the spirits of everyone present. The level of patriotism, professionalism, and sheer endurance of the Ukrainian people is inspiring. After this visit, I am even more convinced that defeating Vladimir Putin and ending his ruthless war against the Ukrainian people must remain our top priority.” Senator Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

To see the full press conference, visit Senator Manchin’s website.