CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $1,284,922 for HIV/AIDS treatment in West Virginia.

The money for critical HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment in West Virginia comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The individual amounts are listed below:

$1,070,880 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Strengthening STD Prevention and Control for Health Departments

– West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Strengthening STD Prevention and Control for Health Departments $114,448 – CAMC Health Education and Research Institute: Ryan White Title III Outpatient EIS Program

– CAMC Health Education and Research Institute: Ryan White Title III Outpatient EIS Program $99,594 – West Virginia University: Ryan White Title III Outpatient EIS Program

“The drug epidemic has ravaged our state and has killed more than 1,437 West Virginians from September 2020 to September 2021. This crisis has led to an increase in infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS in our communities, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it more difficult for many West Virginians to access the medical care they need. I am pleased HHS is investing in these three critical programs to expand access to treatment and care so that every West Virginian who needs help can get it. I will continue to fight for funding that helps our state combat the drug epidemic and the pain it has inflicted on our loved ones, families and communities.” Senator Joe Manchin, (D-WV)