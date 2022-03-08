CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, and Joe Manchin, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,802,164 to the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management.

This funding is to be used to reimburse state management costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic including the distribution of personal protective equipment, vaccination sites, sanitization and disinfection, and non-congregate sheltering.

“Our response to COVID-19 in West Virginia depended greatly on our communities’ ability to mobilize and set up public assistance programs that dispersed PPE and disinfected materials, as well as ones that offered the COVID-19 vaccine. During this time, we relied heavily on medical professionals, volunteers, and National Guard troops on the front line, and there is no doubt that their service saved lives. We must make sure our state has the resources needed to cover costs that accrued during the pandemic, and I’m glad to use my role on the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee to assist in that effort.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee